Arts Foundation Of Cape Cod Names Inaugural Artist Of The Year

PROVINCETOWN – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod recently announced its selection of Provincetown painter Jo Hay for its inaugural Artist of the Year award.

A panel of the non-profit’s members, staff and supporters made the decision, focusing on local artists whose work had an impact on the region’s cultural scene.

Over the past several years, Hay has painted 17 large scale portraits of influential women such as poet Amanda Gorman, environmental activist Greta Thunberg, and late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg as part of her Persisters series.

“Through her art, she tackles difficult topics, stimulates dialogue, and allows us to better understand our world by highlighting changemakers in society,” said AFCC Executive Director Julie Wake.

“Her work really encapsulates watershed moments happening right now.”

Hay will present a new portrait on Thursday, April 28 at the Chatham Orpheum to be auctioned at the AFCC’s Prelude to Summer at the Hyannisport Club on Thursday, June 9.

Additionally, Hay will take part in a virtual conversation on Thursday, February 23 at 5 pm to discuss her work and creative process as part of the AFCC’s 4-part Modern Love Series highlighting local artists.

“This is such a wonderful surprise, and I’m absolutely blown away to be the AFCC’s first-ever Artist of the Year,” said Hay.

“I’m delighted and tickled to know it is based on the Persisters series of paintings which means absolutely everything to me. It is acknowledging the importance of these paintings in a very different way from the amazing feedback I’ve already received for them,” she said.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go toward continuing the non-profit’s efforts in the region.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter