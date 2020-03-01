Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Welcomes New Board Chair, Member

HYANNIS-The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod has appointed Kathryn Kayajan as their new chair of the Board of Directors, and Lilly Chan as its newest board member.

Executive Director of the foundation Julie Wake praised Kayajan, of Mashpee, and Chan, of Cotuit, for their passion of the arts and work ethic.

Kayajan, who was previously a volunteer for the foundation before being appointed to the board, takes over for Rana Murphy, who was the chair of the board for the last three years. Wake thanked Murphy for her important work during her time spent as chair.

Kayajan is the CEO of the textile, wallpaper, and home goods company FERRAN.

Chan joins the board with over 25 years of business leadership experience, recently serving with Phillips Auctioneers in Hong Kong as the managing director of Asia.

Chan and her family have maintained a Cape Cod home for the past five years, and she moved to the area full-time from Hong Kong last summer.

For more information, visit www.artsfoundation.org.