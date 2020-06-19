Arts Foundation Launching Community Arts Project in Wake of Floyd Death

HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod is looking to initiate a community arts project to provide listening and learning opportunities in the wake of George Floyd’s death last month.

The foundation stated that art has a “real power,” and local artists and leaders will be reached out to by the foundation in an act of unity.

Artists of color and social justice will be promoted by the Arts Foundation through the project, as they take steps to educate members of the community about what can be done to stand in solidarity with marginalized people and achieve equality.

A “conscious long-term effort” to create dialogue and understanding through art will be sought by the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod.

