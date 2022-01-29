As Blizzard-Like Conditions Continue, Eversource Crews Work Towards Restoration

Crews assessing damage on Lower County Road in Harwich.
HYANNIS – Eversource said that work continues across the region on repairing tree damage from high winds and restoring power for residents.
Power has been restored to 161,000 customers, including those who may have lost power more than once as storm conditions continue.
More crews from out of state are expected to arrive to assist the region in restoration efforts as well, said Eversource officials.
The full statement from Eversource can be found below:
BOSTON, Mass. (Jan. 29, 2022) – As a powerful nor’easter continues to batter parts of Massachusetts with damaging wind and heavy snow, Eversource has strategically dispatched more than 1,000 line and tree crews to restore power outages caused by the storm and expects additional crews to arrive from Connecticut and New Hampshire to support ongoing restoration efforts. The energy company is warning hazardous wind gusts will persist into the evening and could cause additional system damage.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Eversource crews have restored power to 161,000 customers, including some who had lost power more than once, and will continue its around-the-clock effort until all remaining 102,000 and any additional customers who may lose power are restored.
“We are still in the thick of a major storm that has created blizzard conditions in parts of our area, and despite those difficult conditions in the field, our crews continue restoring power and making system repairs when it is safe to do so, while our remote system operators use distribution automation technology like smart switches to isolate outages and reroute power to customers,” said Eversource Vice President for Electric Field Operations Bill Ritchie. “The strong winds can prevent our crews from going up in the bucket to make repairs, and hazardous road conditions are slowing our access to trouble spots. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we focus on maintaining safety, and we will not stop until every last customer has been restored.”
Eversource is also reminding customers to keep safety top of mind for the duration of the storm and cleanup. Customers who rely on generators should operate it outdoors, as far away from the home as possible, and away from any air vents, windows and doors. Additionally, customers should be aware of any weakened tree limbs that could fall, and should stay clear of downed wires and report them immediately to 9-1-1. Customers are also encouraged to report any outages on Eversource.com or by calling 800-592-2000 in Eastern Massachusetts or 877-659-6326 in Western Massachusetts.
The energy company also reminds natural gas customers to carefully remove any snow or ice that accumulates around vents, gas meters, or any other outdoor piping – using a broom or by hand because a shovel can damage the meter. For more information on winter storm safety, please visit Eversource.com.