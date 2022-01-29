As Blizzard-Like Conditions Continue, Eversource Crews Work Towards Restoration

Crews assessing damage on Lower County Road in Harwich.

HYANNIS – Eversource said that work continues across the region on repairing tree damage from high winds and restoring power for residents.

Power has been restored to 161,000 customers, including those who may have lost power more than once as storm conditions continue.

More crews from out of state are expected to arrive to assist the region in restoration efforts as well, said Eversource officials.

The full statement from Eversource can be found below: