As Supply Chains Unclog, Consumers Enjoy Some Relief

December 9, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) – The supply backlogs of the past two years–and the delays, shortages, and outrageous prices that came with them–have improved dramatically since summer.

The web of factories, railroads, ports, warehouses, and freight yards that link products to customers have nearly regained their pre-pandemic levels.

The easing of supply bottlenecks has begun to provide some relief from the inflation that this year reached its highest levels in four decades and has pummeled consumers and businesses. The progress has been modest and so far short-lived. Yet it’s still a glimmer of good news for shoppers in the holiday shopping season.

By Tom Krisher and Paul Wiseman, Associated Press

