ASICS Road Race Adds Drone Show And Opening Ceremony To Event Itinerary

FALMOUTH – The 2024 ASICS Falmouth Road Race is returning this Friday, and event organizers have announced the addition of a drone show and opening ceremony event to their Falmouth Track Festival.

The drone show, produced by Sky Elements Drone Shows of “America’s Got Talent” fame, will walk viewers through the event’s storied history.

The opening ceremony, meanwhile, will include interviews with top athletes and performances by students from Falmouth High, followed by the Tommy Cochary High School Mile, featuring some of the region’s top local runners, and subsequent race events.

“The Falmouth Track Festival is such a thrilling event that gets the energy high for participants and spectators right as race weekend begins,” said Jennifer Edwards, executive director of Falmouth Road Race, Inc.

“Whether you are joining us for a show in the sky or to check out the competitive racing, we can’t wait to celebrate the start of race weekend with everyone that comes out for this action-packed weekend,” she said.

Other festival events will include a Health and Fitness Expo running from Thursday through Saturday, and a Family Fun Run and mascot race featuring Pat the Patriot held on Saturday.

The weekend will close with Sunday’s main event, the Road Race itself, which draws thousands of racers, including Olympians, elite performers, and recreational athletes alike to the races’ seven-mile seaside course.

