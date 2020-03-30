Attorney General Announces Regulation Protecting Consumers

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey announced that her office has filed an emergency regulation designed to protect consumers from unfair and deceptive debt collection practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new regulation has been filed with the Secretary of State’s Office and is effective immediately.

The regulation prohibits creditors from engaging in methods of debt collection that can require people to leave their homes or have any in-person contact, including filing a new lawsuit against Massachusetts consumers, visiting their homes or places of work, or repossessing their cars, among other protections.

This emergency regulation also prohibits debt collecting agencies and debt buyers from making unsolicited debt collection telephone calls to residents.

This regulation will last for 90 days or until the conclusion of the declared state of emergency.

“The COVID-19 crisis has caused substantial medical and financial hardships for families in Massachusetts, and we want to do everything we can to protect them from further harm,” said AG Healey in a statement.

“This emergency regulation puts additional restrictions in place to prevent debt collectors and creditors from harassing our residents.”