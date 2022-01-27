Attorney John Carey Outlines Run for District Attorney

HYANNIS – Attorney and Sandwich resident John “Jack” Carey this week announced his intention to seek the Cape and Islands District Attorney seat as a Republican and recently outlined issues on which he would focus.

The announcement comes after current District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said that he will not seek a sixth term.

In addition to his experience as a criminal defense and civil litigation lawyer, Carey has over 30 years of experience as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy, retiring with the rank of captain.

He said that he will bring both his civilian and military leadership experiences to bear in his potential role as district attorney.

“Any good litigator can prosecute a case, but you need to be able to control your litigators and your prosecutors, and I have that ability. I have that leadership and it’s documented,” said Carey.

“The district attorney that’s retiring, Michael O’Keefe, we think he did a great job. And we want to ensure that it continues—that type of work that he’s been doing. We believe that this is the time to step up and participate in our community to make sure that the Cape stays safe.”

Carey highlighted special services for those with mental health issues and services for veterans as programs strengthened under O’Keefe that Carey would like to carry forward.

He also said that he would carry on the fight against the opioid epidemic that has become more pronounced as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“We’ve been reaching out to the various law enforcement agencies and identifying the source of where the drugs are coming from and we plan on addressing that with the various police agencies with a coordinated effort to launch an operation to quell the influx of these drugs onto the Cape,’ said O’Keefe.

He added that he intends to nurture relationships between himself as district attorney and local police agencies in order to better serve the residents of the Cape and Islands.

One the Democratic side, defense attorney Rob Galibois has also announced that he is running for the office.