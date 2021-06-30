You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Auditor’s Office Calls for Estate Recovery Changes

June 30, 2021

State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump

HYANNIS – The Office of State Auditor Suzanne Bump recently looked to MassHealth to reform policies surrounding estate recovery.

The drive toward policy changes came from reports of several experiencing financial hardships in the wake of the death of a loved one, due to the cost of estate recovery and the Medicaid recoupment process.

Calls for a cost-effectiveness threshold for estates with recovery amounts under $25,000 were suggested for consideration.

Additionally, expanded criteria for undue hardship waivers has been granted by MassHealth, which are hoped to return over $17 million to state residents every year. 

If moving forward with a claim will cause financial strain on a deceased policy holder’s survivors, MassHealth can waive the estate recovery.

“The pain that comes with losing a loved one should never be compounded by the added stress of enduring financial hardship when settling matters of an estate,” said Bump in a recent press statement.

 

