Open House Events Planned to Review Local Wind Projects

BARNSTABLE – Offshore wind developer Avangrid will be holding a pair of open house events in April to cover plans for multiple offshore projects slated to impact Barnstable.

Turbines for both the Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind developments are set to be built 20 to 25 miles off the southern shores of Martha’s Vineyard.

Commonwealth Wind will aim to provide power to 700,000 homes in Massachusetts, and Park City Wind would offer energy to Connecticut residents.

Both projects call for cables to be ran underneath paved parking lots at beaches in Barnstable; Park City Wind requires construction at Craigville Beach in Centerville, while work for Commonwealth Wind would need to be done at Osterville’s Dowses Beach.

A Park City Wind open house will be held virtually on Zoom from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

Then, a meeting on Wednesday, April 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Osterville Library will go over Commonwealth Wind. A virtual option will also be provided for that Commonwealth Wind forum.