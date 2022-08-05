Avangrid to Oversee Vineyard Wind 1

VINEYARD HAVEN – A sustainable energy company has reached a deal to oversee operations for Vineyard Wind 1.

The Connecticut-based Avangrid finalized an agreement making the company responsible for managing the country’s first commercial-scale offshore-wind project once construction is complete.

The agreement was announced on Wednesday, August 3. Avangrid will oversee tasks like turbine maintenance, coordinating contractors, and assets management.

Vineyard Wind 1 is expected to generate renewable energy for over 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts.

Officials with Avangrid state the project will reduce carbon emissions and create over 3,000 jobs.

Vineyard Wind 1 is anticipated to start delivering clean energy to the state next year, with commercial operations starting up in 2024.

The wind farm is located 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket and is still under construction.

Vineyard Wind 1 is owned by Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

Avangrid is part of the Europe-based Iberdrola Group.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter