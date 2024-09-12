Bacteria Outbreak at Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster

BREWSTER – A cyanobacteria alert has been issued for Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod and the town.

The Barnstable County Lab has detected toxin levels well-over Department of Public Health levels of 8 parts-per-billion, in a sample taken September 5th.

The Association urges visitors to avoid contact as it can lead to irritation, and accidental ingestion can lead to illness.

Dogs and children are especially susceptible to cyanotoxins through ingestion, with some pets dying following contact with the harmful bacteria in previous incidents.