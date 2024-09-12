You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bacteria Outbreak at Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster

Bacteria Outbreak at Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster

September 12, 2024

Photo by Christian Fischer

BREWSTER – A cyanobacteria alert has been issued for Schoolhouse Pond in Brewster by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod and the town.

The Barnstable County Lab has detected toxin levels well-over Department of Public Health levels of 8 parts-per-billion, in a sample taken September 5th.

The Association urges visitors to avoid contact as it can lead to irritation, and accidental ingestion can lead to illness.

Dogs and children are especially susceptible to cyanotoxins through ingestion, with some pets dying following contact with the harmful bacteria in previous incidents. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


