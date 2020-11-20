Baker Announces $10 Million for COVID-19 Relief

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced $10 million in immediate relief and support for individuals and households experiencing economic hardship due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds have been awarded to 14 organizations across the state through the Community Foundations Grant Program for COVID-19 Relief to assist in food security, housing and utilities support, emergency childcare and transportation and other unmet needs of the community.

“This pandemic has created challenges for families across Massachusetts, including food insecurity, housing instability, and a lack of childcare, and these grants build on the Commonwealth’s efforts to help residents access these essential services and items,” said Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy.

“We appreciate the partnerships of the Legislature in moving this fund forward, and applaud the work of so many organizations across the state helping people to access critical aid.”

Local organizations that have benefited from the grants include The Cape Cod Foundation, which received $471,322.

The Community Foundation for Nantucket and Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard also benefited, with both receiving $200,000.

The funds will go towards housing support, food security, transportation and other needs.