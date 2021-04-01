Baker Announces $20 Million in Housing Support

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker announced tis week that $20 million is being put towards housing support in different programs across the state.

$475 million was recently put towards rental assistance under the state’s Eviction Diversion Program which followed an earlier moratorium on eviction due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The state is trying to cut back on and prevent housing instability overall as the COVID-19 vaccination process continues and unemployment remains high.

Baker said there is a need for more housing across the state, as the current housing stock is lacking.

Affordable housing, senior housing, supportive housing for individuals with disabilities, and workforce housing were listed as a few of the types of housing that Massachusetts has been too low on in recent years.

“Housing is expensive in Massachusetts, we all know that, but one of the reasons it’s expensive is because we don’t make enough of it of any kind,” said Baker.

He said he and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito hope to continue working towards keeping people in their homes through the end of the pandemic.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter