Baker Announces $40 Million School Safety Proposal

HYANNIS – With school starting up again, Governor Charlie Baker recently announced plans to file a roughly $40 million proposal to support school safety in Massachusetts.

At a press conference on Thursday, August 26, Baker said the mental health challenges children face have only been exacerbated over the last few years by the COVID-19 pandemic and mass shootings that have taken place across the country.

“While we’re deeply grateful that we haven’t experienced any of the devastation in the Commonwealth that’s been seen elsewhere, we know that there’s more that we can and should do to keep kids safe,” Baker said.

The proposal will feature grants for improving communication and security in K-12 schools and public colleges.

It would also provide funds for districts to host anonymous tip lines for possible threats.

Additionally, the plan calls for the continuation of emergency response training for school faculty and funds to support safety measures for childcare providers.

Baker said the proposal would make more resources available to support the mission of school safety.

“No child should fear going to school in the morning or feel uncertainty over how safe their building or their classroom is,” he said.

