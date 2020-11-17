Baker Announces Ecological Restoration Funding for Falmouth, Mashpee

FALMOUTH-A Priority Ecological Restoration Project in the towns of Falmouth and Mashpee will get support from over $800,000 in state and federal funds recently announced by Governor Charlie Baker.

The projects will help local partners remove aging dams, rejuvenate historic wetlands on retired cranberry bogs, replace undersized and failing culverts, and more.

“Our Administration is proud to support projects that work to implement nature-based solutions to some of the pressing issues that our communities are facing,” said Baker in a statement.

“Dam removals, culvert replacements, and other similar work address our aging infrastructure and increase resilience to climate change, improve public safety, and restore important habitats for a variety of wildlife.”

The Priority Projects Program is part of the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game’s (DFG) Division of Ecological Restoration (DER), and works to bring a variety of federal, state, and local agencies and organizations together to plan, fund, and implement restoration projects.

In Falmouth, The Falmouth Rod and Gun Club, the Town of Falmouth and partners are working to restore parts of the Childs River, including restoring reconnecting the headwaters of the river to Waquoit Bay and Vineyard Sound.

An earthen dam will be removed, a undersized road culvert will be replaced, and dikes and water control structures within the former cranberry bog will also be removed.

Currently, 56 ecological restoration projects throughout the state are designated as Priority Projects.

$819,000 of the funds are from federal grants awarded to DER through the United States Department of Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant Program.

A further $12,000 comes from state capital funds.