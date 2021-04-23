Baker Marks Earth Day with Order Targeting Greenhouse Gas

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker has signed an executive order aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions across state facilities.

The Republican said the order signed Thursday sets goals to accelerate the state’s decarbonization efforts in state agencies and public institutions of higher education in part by prioritizing electrification of buildings and transportation.

The order also requires all state fleets to buy zero emission vehicles starting next year and calls for the doubling of electric vehicle charging stations at Massachusetts facilities by 2030.

Attorney General Maura Healey also marked Earth Day by stopping by Springfield to help launch a new collaborative air quality monitoring project.

