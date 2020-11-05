Baker Nominates Justice Wendlandt to the Supreme Judicial Court

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker recently nominated Associate Justice of the Appeals Court, Dalila Argaez Wendlandt, to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Judicial Court.

If confirmed, Justice Wendlandt will be the first Hispanic person to join the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

“Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt is an intelligent and hard-working jurist whose attitude and determination will serve her and all those that come before her on the Court well,” said Baker in a statement.

“Her knowledge of the law and unique professional background will be a much needed asset to the Supreme Judicial Court and I look forward to her confirmation.”

Lt. Governor Polito also supported Baker’s recommendation.

“First as an engineer and then as an attorney, Justice Wendlandt has chosen careers where women are underrepresented and is a role model for women and girls across the Commonwealth,” said Polito.

“She will bring a voice to the judiciary that we need now more than ever and I look forward to the consideration for the Governor’s Council in her appointment.”

Wendlandt was appointed to the Appeals Court by Baker in July of 2017.

Since then, she has authored over 30 decisions and served on the SJC Advisory Committee on the Rules of Evidence and is the Appeals Court liaison to the Probate and Family Court.

She also sat on several internal committees geared towards supporting the infrastructure of the Court, including the Case Management Committee, the IT Steering Committee and the Policies and Procedures Committees.