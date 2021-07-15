Baker ‘Not Surprised’ by Infighting in Massachusetts GOP

BOSTON (AP) – Republican Governor Charlie Baker said he’s not surprised some GOP donors in Massachusetts have threatened to pull their financial support from the party following a series of fractious statements and positions taken by the party leadership.

Baker made the comments after 16 Massachusetts Republicans recently signed a letter to the state committee saying they will stop contributing unless major changes are made. The 16 have contributed a combined nearly $1 million.

Baker, a more moderate Republican, has found himself at odds with the more conservative head of the party–Massachusetts Republican Party Chair Jim Lyons.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press