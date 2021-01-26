State to Provide 13 Million Dollars In Anti-Violence Grant Funding

BOSTON – The state on Monday announced that 13 million dollars in funding, through state and federal grants, had been awarded to several organizations across Massachusetts devoted to preventing and responding to violence.

“Our administration remains committed to using every public safety tool available to protect residents and communities from violence,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

Violence Against Woman Act grant recipients included four Cape Cod organizations:

The Independence House in Hyannis received $122,850

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services received $27,900

Mashpee Police Department received $53,784

Yarmouth Police Department received $59,375

“For victims and survivors affected by these crimes, especially women and young people, these grants will help to equip victim support organizations, criminal justice agencies, and community-based partners to respond effectively and compassionately,” said Baker.