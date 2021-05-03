You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / State Announces Grants For Local Healthcare

State Announces Grants For Local Healthcare

May 3, 2021

BOSTON – Almost 8 million dollars in grants to improve public health services across the Commonwealth through a new Massachusetts Department of Public Health Program have been announced by Gov. Charlie Baker.

The Public Health Excellence Grant Program for Shared Services develops programs that allow for better cross-jurisdictional sharing between local and regional health departments,  and improve efficiency and effectiveness.

The program is helping 29 groups that represent 191 cities and towns. 

“These funds, made available by the legislatures commitment to local health, will create or expand the foundation for strong regional collaborations among health boards,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

