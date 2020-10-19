Gov. Baker Announces Statewide STEM Week

HYANNIS – The state recently announced the third annual STEM Week featuring virtual and in-person events, lessons, speaker panels and design challenges adapted to abide by COVID-19 public health restrictions.

The Administration encouraged teachers and employers to develop their own creative ways to host STEM Week events to generate interest and highlight opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.

“This year made it abundantly clear how important STEM professions are to all our lives, and we hope that more young people will explore the opportunities that exist in STEM fields and pursue those careers that benefit us all,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

According to Baker, more than 40 percent of all employment in Massachusetts revolves around STEM innovation industries such as clean energy, information technology, defense and advanced manufacturing.

Some of the STEM-focused Design Challenges introduced this year include challenges in developing cybersecurity for networks, exploring power grid development and financial literacy.

During the STEM Week, members of the Administration and STEM Advisory Council will virtually visit classrooms and business-related STEM activities that showcase successful programs.

More information about regional events taking place during the week can be found here.

The event runs from October 19 to October 23.