Three Cape & Islands Schools Get State Funding

BOSTON – The state has awarded 11.7 million dollars in skills capital grants to 47 educational institutions across the Commonwealth, including three from the Cape and Islands.

They include:

Cape Cod Community College was awarded -$295,587: The college will enhance and expand its Zammer Culinary Institute, which is used by students in the culinary certificate and business /hospitality degree programs.

The expanded culinary and dining facilities will be available to businesses in the region which want to test or prototype food products and will serve the community by serving meals prepared by the students participating in culinary courses.

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High school- $100,000: The high school will modernize its carpentry, which trains vocational students, afternoon students and adults seeking career change.

Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School- $400,000: The high school will equip a new vocational/ technical and training program for veterinary assistance and laboratory animal caretakers.

Both high school students and adult learners will train on the digital X-ray machines, ultrasound machines, heart monitors, and equipment to create a surgical environment.