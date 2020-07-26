Massachusetts Joins Multi-State Pledge For Electric Vehicles

BOSTON – The state announced earlier this month that Massachusetts has joined 14 other states and the District of Columbia in a commitment to advance and accelerate the market for electric medium-and heavy duty vehicles.

The Joint Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Massachusetts, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Washington D.C.

“This Bipartisan, multi-state agreement and ambitious zero-emission vehicle goal set the standard for the rest of the country as the nation faces the challenges of a changing climate,” said Governor Baker.

One of the MOU’s goals is to target large trucks, vans, and buses used for long distance transportation. These vehicles account for nearly 25 percent of the country’s transportation sector greenhouse gas emissions.