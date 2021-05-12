Vineyard Offshore Wind Project Takes Big Step Forward

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker is praising the decision by federal authorities to give approval for the Vineyard Wind project.

The Record of Decision issued by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) approved the project as well as concluded environmental review through the National Environmental Policy Act.

The Vineyard Wind project will now be allowed to advance its Construction and Operations Plan, with the ultimate goal of providing 800 Megawatts of renewable offshore wind power to state residents.

The project has stated that it will be able to provide enough energy for 400,000 homes.

“Massachusetts should be proud that this decision launches the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind project on the Commonwealth’s shores,” said Baker in a statement.

“This groundbreaking project will produce affordable, renewable energy, create jobs and prove Massachusetts developed a successful model for developing offshore wind energy. We appreciate the federal government’s partnership to grant this approval and look forward to working with Vineyard wind to create thousands of jobs and set the Commonwealth on a path to achieve Net Zero emissions.”

Congressman Bill Keating, who also chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee’s Energy and the Environment Subcommittee, also praised the announcement.

“We have worked so hard to get to this point and I applaud Vineyard Wind for maintaining their commitment to the region in the face of challenge after challenge from the prior Administration,” said Keating in a statement.

“This decision means we will have good, clean energy jobs coming to our shores and a new generation of economic growth that reduces our carbon footprint.”

62 GE Haliade-X turbines will be utilized by the project, with blades spanning 107 meters.

The turbines can withstand more than 25 years of operation at sea, said the state.

Vineyard Wind will also be required to invest millions of dollars in developing technologies and scientific research to ensure the safety of marine animals, including the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale.