Baker Signs Executive Order to Protect Reproductive Health Care Services

HYANNIS – Governor Baker has signed an executive order to protect access to reproductive health care services in Massachusetts after the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and send the decision on abortions back to the states.

“It is especially important to ensure that Massachusetts providers can continue to provide reproductive health care services without concern that the laws of other states may be used to interfere with those services or sanction them from providing services that are lawful in the Commonwealth,” Baker said.

A number of other states have put laws into effect that would criminalize providing abortions and other services.

The executive order signed by Baker maintains the rights of individuals to seek reproductive health care services and protects providers who might assist residents from outside of the state with those services.

Additionally, it safeguards in-state providers who perform the services from losing their licenses due to possible charges from another state.

The order also calls for the state to not work with any requests for extradition from other states that are seeking criminal charges against people who received or performed reproductive health care procedures in Massachusetts.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter