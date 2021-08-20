Baker Urges Avoiding Travel As Henri Approaches

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker along with public safety and transportation officials gave an update as Tropical Storm Henri approaches, which is expected to make landfall on Massachusetts’ southern coast on Sunday.

Henri will potentially bring strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and power outages.

Substantial storm surges in coastal communities are expected.

Governor Baker urged travelers to avoid visiting to the Cape and Islands while storm conditions are present.

“Additionally,” said Baker, “those currently visiting the Cape and Islands this week should consider leaving the Cape on Saturday, or find a way to make plans to stay until Monday or Tuesday.”

Governor Baker urged citizens to stay off the roads during the height of the storm, which is expected to last all day Sunday and into Monday.

“We don’t want people to be stuck in traffic on the Cape Cod Bridges when the storm is in full force on Sunday,” said Baker.

Governor Baker announced the activation of 1,000 guardsmen from the Massachusetts National Guard to fulfill highwater rescue, debris clearing and public safety support for impacted communities.

The storm could cause power outages impacting at least 100,000 residents, and perhaps as many as 300,000.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will close state campgrounds beginning Sunday at 11:00 a.m. through Monday evening.

Residents can call 2-1-1 to obtain disaster information and call local public safety non-emergency phone numbers or town halls for local questions.

To learn what to do before, during and after a hurricane or tropical storm click here.

Written by Matthew Tomlinson