Barnstable Airport Traffic in Decline Due to COVID-19

BARNSTABLE – Airports nationwide are experiencing declines due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Barnstable Municipal Airport has not been an exception, according to Airport Manager Katie Servis.

“We do show declines in airport operations, which is the number of aircraft arriving and departing the airport. We also show declines in passenger throughput, so passengers that are actually boarding an aircraft here at Barnstable Municipal Airport and flying to Nantucket, Boston or JFK,” said Servis.

Servis said the number of travelers passing through TSA screenings across the nation is down about 68 percent.

“Because of COVID-19, across the board aviation is seeing a hit,” said Servis.

Servis said that, in general, there have been wider impacts from a decrease in air travel beyond just a loss in ticket sales.

Revenue generated from parking costs as well as car rentals have also been hit by the drop in traveler numbers.

Fuel purchase has also declined.

“If you’re just talking about passenger decline, that’s not all you’re seeing. You’re seeing across the board decline for the entire airport,” said Servis.

According to Servis, Barnstable Municipal Airport has a few non-aviation ways to diversify their income and help mitigate the impacts of the virus.

One such revenue stream is the money generated by leasing out the Capetown Plaza, or the Kmart Plaza, to WS Development.

The parking lot leased out to the Steamship Authority also provides much needed revenue for the airport.

Barnstable Municipal Airport has seen a number of changes since the pandemic hit and has instituted precautions to fight the spread of COVID-19, including requiring that travelers wear face coverings when aboard aircraft and in the terminal.

Cleaning and disinfecting has also become routine for the airport’s equipment and spaces in order to make travel as safe as possible for passengers, as well.