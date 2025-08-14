Barnstable and Nantucket Public School Districts receive funding for literacy instruction

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE/NANTUCKET – State officials recently announced the award of $3.3 million in literacy grants for 25 school districts and collaboratives through the Partnership for Reading Success – Massachusetts (PRISM) III.

The funds will help school districts improve their English language arts and literacy instruction for grades 4-12 through the purchase of high quality instruction materials.

The program includes three tracks based on school readiness for implementation and state approved leadership coaching to adopt the program into their curriculums.

The move is part of a larger push to improve literacy by the Healey-Driscoll Administration, which also includes the Literacy Launch grant program and the Fair Share supplemental budget.

Regional awards consist of a $21,000 grant for Barnstable Public School District and a $123,132 grant for the Nantucket Public School District.

“The Prism III grants are designed to help districts build sustainable structures to make lasting improvements in literacy success for secondary students,” said Pedro Martinez, Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education.”

“This is an important investment in our secondary students.”