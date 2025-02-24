You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable And Yarmouth Offering Housing Survey To Prioritize Grant Spending

February 24, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable and Yarmouth want to hear from providers of housing and community services to low-and-moderate-income individuals.

The towns are preparing for a five-year consolidated plan for the Community Development Block Grant program, which will identify community housing and development needs and present strategies to address those needs. 

A link to a survey is available to residents, business owners and agencies by clicking here. Hard copies of the survey are available at town offices, the Barnstable Adult Community Center and the Yarmouth Senior Center, as well as the Barnstable and Yarmouth libraries. 

The deadline to participate is March 21st. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

