BARNSTABLE – Through the Town of Barnstable’s Tourism Mini-Grant Program 13 Organizations have been awarded a total of $7,000 by Barnstable’s Economic Development Program to use this summer for programming and promotions.

Both civic associations and non-profits that host events for cape cod tourists were eligible to apply for funding.

The following organizations received grants:

ORGANIZATION VILLAGE PROGRAM Cape Cod Art Center Barnstable Plein Air conference Sept: advertising costs Cape Cod Maritime Museum Hyannis Get hooked on fishing: August event programming costs Cotuit Library Association Cotuit Cotuit Kite Festival: advertising costs Cotuit-Santuit Civic Association Cotuit July 4th parade Greater Hyannis Civic Association Hyannis July 4th parade and boat parade Hyannis Athletic Association Hyannis Promotional materials: stats & game books printing Hyannis Public Library Hyannis Multi-lingual Story Walk series: design and purchase signs John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum Foundation, Inc. Hyannis Ripple exhibit Love Live Local Hyannis Love Local Fest Osterville Business & Professional Association Osterville Annual Village Directory: printing costs Osterville Village Library Osterville Experience Osterville Guidebook: printing costs Tales of Cape Cod Barnstable Speaker series Whelden Memorial Library West Barnstable West Barnstable is Family Friendly: print & social media costs

Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter