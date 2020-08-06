Barnstable Awarded Grants for Coastal Water Protection

BARNSTABLE – The state has allocated just over $173,000 for the protection of coastal water quality and the ecosystem in an effort to address polluted storm water runoff in the Town of Barnstable.

With the funding, the town will continue their programs to protect the Three Bays watershed, as they aim to create green infrastructure to treat runoff along South County Road.

That would improve the water quality for swimming, shellfishing, and the coastal habitat as a whole.

State representatives Will Crocker, Randy Hunt, and Tim Whelan all expressed gratitude for the the grant.