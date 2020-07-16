Barnstable Beach Visitors Reminded to Be Responsible with Trash

BARNSTABLE- Barnstable officials are reminding beach visitors to be respectful, while urging them to pick up after themselves.

Multiple social media posts over the holiday weekend showed trash scattered along Long Beach in Centerville.

Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells said that a large group of people were within the area unsupervised.

“It was interesting because social media was displaying this, but nobody was calling our police department about it,” Ells explained in a video released recently.

As a result, Ells said regular area patrols of police officers and natural resource officials will begin.

Residents and visitors alike are not only reminded to be responsible with what they bring to the beach, but also to report any blatant disregard for trash policies to the town.

“Without those calls, we won’t be able to respond as quickly,” Ells said.

Ells added that those calls should also be made when incidents occur on private property, as the town is responsible to respond to private property calls.

