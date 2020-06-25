Barnstable Clean Water Coalition Hosting Virtual Open House

OSTERVILLE – A virtual open house will be held Thursday evening by the Barnstable Clean Water Coalition.

New strategies and efforts to restore the area’s bodies of water, including cranberry bogs, will be some of the topics discussed during the event.

“How do we make sure we can reduce nutrient overload? How do we make corrective actions to really help all of Cape Cod,” asked Executive Director of the Barnstable Clean Water Coalition Zee Crocker.

The future of local water restoration will also be analyzed, including septic system advancements.

“We are now working with what we think is game changing technology,” Crocker said,” and that technology will be what we talk about a little bit in this open house.”

The recent protections of the Clean Water Act from the United States Supreme Court will also be analyzed by Vice President of Strategic Litigation for the Conservation Law Foundation Chris Kilian.

Crocker sees that decision as a step towards benefiting Cape Cod waters for years to come.

The open house event will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Register online at www.bcleanwater.org; those who register can also apply for a grant upwards of $10,000 for an upgraded septic system.