Barnstable Commissioners Asking Governor For Funding Help On Water Projects

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Commissioners are voting to send a letter to Governor Maura Healey and the state Legislature urging significant funding for Cape Cod in the upcoming Environmental Bond Bill.

The commissioners are seeking a $500 million allocation to the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust, which they say would ensure that Cape towns can continue to access low-interest loans.

They say the region’s need for environmental and wastewater infrastructure funding has steadily increased.

Without new investment starting in 2026, the commissioners warn that support for the Cape and Islands Water Protection Fund, established by the legislature in 2018 to help pay for such projects, could be at risk.