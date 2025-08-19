Barnstable Commissioners honor local businesswoman, discuss County Complex overhaul

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – At the most recent meeting of the Barnstable County Commissioners, the Commissioners approved an Achievement Citation honoring Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod President and CEO Lisa Oliver for her contributions to the Cape ahead of her planned retirement in October.

The first female President in the bank’s century long history, Oliver’s acts as leader include the establishment of the bank’s Foundation Trust, which has awarded over $1 million to nonprofits in the region since its founding in 2018.

The Commissioners also called for the construction of a new two-story County administration building at the County Complex as part of the long-term Facilities Master Plan.

The project would consolidate most public-facing departments which are currently spread across multiple locations under one roof, making for a more efficient experience for the public.

The project would also increase energy efficiency and enhance parking spaces and green areas.

Recent audits have found many County facilities to be in fair or poor condition.

Speaking in support of the plan, Commissioners Mark Forest said, “we need a facility that will serve the community for the next fifty years, not just patch the needs of today.”

Looking ahead, the County will conduct a legal review of the property and its title constraints, assess potential revenue sources, and plan public engagement events for the project.