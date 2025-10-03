Barnstable Commissioners reaffirm their position on accessory dwelling units within the Cape Cod National Seashore

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – At its recent meeting, the Barnstable County Commissioners voted to reaffirm their position that accessory dwelling units should not be permitted by right within the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The conversation responded to potentially confusing language within the Massachusetts Affordable Homes Act, which grants statewide by-right authority for accessory dwellings but did not specifically exempt properties within the protected area of the Seashore.

The unanimous vote places them in lockstep with the National Park Service in citing environmental concerns regarding the increase of such units within the space and clarifies the different property rights in the area per federal agreements, which require a special permitting process.

According to the Commissioners, homeowners who build noncompliant units could lose their certificate of suspension of condemnation, which protects the properties from being placed under federal eminent domain.

On the topic of housing, the Commissioners during the meeting announced a $408,651 federal grant to support more affordable housing in the Cape.

Moving forward, Commissioner Sheila Lyons will report their position to the Seashore.