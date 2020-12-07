Barnstable Considers Future Cape Cod Rail Trail Extension Paths

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable recently held a public meeting to discuss a future extension of the Cape Cod Rail Trail.

Officials said that the plan is to eventually have the off-road, paved bicycle and pedestrian path provide a continuous trail from the Cape Cod Canal to Provincetown.

The next extension of the Rail Trail planned is from the intersection of Mary Dunn Road and Independence Drive to the Barnstable/Sandwich town line, though there are multiple potential routes being considered.

Engineer Steve Rhoads with firm VHB Inc., who evaluated the possible routes, said that the analysis is only one step on the path to a completed Rail Trail.

“Assuming that the project is favorably viewed by the town and MassDOT, potential MassDOT involvement for funding support would involve additional reviews and opportunities for input,” said Rhoads.

He said that the project proposes to build a ten to twelve-foot wide paved shared-use path that will vary in footprint width depending on when the path is adjacent to roadways.

“Up to 25 foot wide footprint for areas that will go through undeveloped parts of town and town-owned parcels,” said Rhoads.

Multiple routes have been considered, said Rhoads, with multiple segments across different roads being considered to create the next extension to the trail.

Rhoads said that the project will create a dedicated shared-use path regardless of what final route it takes throughout the town in the coming design phases that will pare down path options.