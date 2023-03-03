Barnstable County, Cape Cod Commission Working to Address Digital Needs

HYANNIS – Regional partners are looking to provide more digital resources and broadband access across Cape Cod.

As the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners continues their attempts to identify ways to increase access to digital equity at a serviceable and affordable rate, the Cape Cod Commission is preparing to launch a broadband needs assessment within the coming months.

The ARPA-funded inquiry will seek ways to address lingering connectivity issues while finding infrastructure projects worth investing.

Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori said the organization is now a digital equity planning provider for the region, meaning they can help find state and federal avenues to secure money.

“Through this program, we’ll be working with local stakeholders to identify some of the community’s needs–which will, in turn, help drive some of the investment and activities that can broaden internet access and usage,” Senatori said.

Commissioner Sheila Lyons was pleased to hear about these developments. She noted how spotty connectivity can be in some areas across Cape Cod.

“There’s very remote places here,” Lyons continued, “so I think this is all good news and I’m sure those communities will be happy to hear it and learn more.”

The commissioners added how important technology has become to daily operations and future strategies.

Local towns can apply through the state to find firms, such as the Cape Cod Commission, to work alongside in order to enhance services for sites such as schools or local businesses.