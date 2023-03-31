Barnstable County Capital Projects Total Over $60M

HYANNIS – At the recent Barnstable County Commissioners meeting, the Assets and Infrastructure Manager, Paul Ruszala, gave an overview of the major capital project expenditures facing the county over the next five years.

The presentation included a review of upcoming projects, including critical capital improvements at all county facilities.

Those improvements include the restoration of the Superior Court, and the clean-up at the former regional municipal fire training academy.

“The anticipated schedule right now, we are preparing a designer services bid. Once we award the project to a designer, the design will carry on from September 2023 to February 2024. We’ll bid in March of 2024 and the next two summers will have construction planned for this area,” Ruszala said when speaking about the Superior Court restoration project.

The presentation also showed plans for the Children’s Cove Building Expansion and the Barnstable County Complex Master Plan.

“From the fiscal years of 2024 to 2028, the plan includes $20.8 million dollars in capital projects, note that $4.8 million has been appropriated from ARPA, so that leaves $16 million dollars for capital projects,” said Ruszala.

Officials said the list of critical capital projects reviewed estimated a cost to the county well over $60 million dollars.