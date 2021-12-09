You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Closes Hazardous Waste Collection Season

Barnstable County Closes Hazardous Waste Collection Season

December 9, 2021

HYANNIS – Barnstable County has closed its household and small business hazardous waste collection season. 

Usually ending in October, the season was slightly extended this year, 

The county reports that it collected over 625,000 pounds of hazardous waste from over 6,100 residents and small businesses over the course of 2021.

In total, the program operated 24 collection events with all fifteen towns and the Dennis Water District.

The county said that the program helps protect the cape’s drinking water and environment, as well as supports the blue economy.

Dates for 2022’s season will be posted on LoveYourLocalWater.org in February, according to county officials. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 