Barnstable County Closes Hazardous Waste Collection Season

HYANNIS – Barnstable County has closed its household and small business hazardous waste collection season.

Usually ending in October, the season was slightly extended this year,

The county reports that it collected over 625,000 pounds of hazardous waste from over 6,100 residents and small businesses over the course of 2021.

In total, the program operated 24 collection events with all fifteen towns and the Dennis Water District.

The county said that the program helps protect the cape’s drinking water and environment, as well as supports the blue economy.

Dates for 2022’s season will be posted on LoveYourLocalWater.org in February, according to county officials.