Barnstable County Commissioners adopt Cape Cod Commission’s Regional Policy Plan

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners has adopted the Cape Cod Commission’s 2025 Regional Policy Plan (RPP), as well as its related ordinances.

The Board was joined by Kristy Senatori, the Commission’s Executive Director, who presented the final draft of the plan, which represents a roadmap for the region’s town’s and partners, including the Commission, as they chart future endeavors.

Key elements and concerns within the Plan include enhancing the region’s sustainable infrastructure while preserving its cultural and natural resources and ensuring the adequate production of housing for residents struggling with the cost of living.

“This update reflects both the challenges we face and the progress we’ve made as a region,” said Senatori.

“The 2025 RPP provides a coordinated framework for addressing climate impacts, housing affordability, infrastructure needs, and economic shifts, ensuring Cape Cod continues to protect its natural and cultural resources while planning for a resilient future.”

The Commission is holding a public hearing on the Plan’s Technical Bulletins this Thursday, December 4, 2025, which can be accessed by clicking here.