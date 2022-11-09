Barnstable County Delegates Oppose Herbicide Spraying

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates recently made a unanimous decision that opposes Eversource’s use of herbicide spraying as part of the company’s powerline vegetation management plan.

According to county officials, Eversource’s five-year strategy is fundamentally flawed.

The Assembly of Delegates firmly opposed the use of herbicide, urging the company to find less invasive means to mitigate the growth of flora along the Cape’s powerlines.

Officials state glyphosate commonly sold as Roundup, along with other chemical herbicides, are a threat to the balance of the Cape’s fragile ecosystem.

The decision was first put forth by assembly speakers of Barnstable and Brewster, as well as a delegate speaker in Provincetown.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.Com News Center