Barnstable County Delegates Plea to State: Invest in Broadband

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates has unanimously voted to call on Governor Maura Healey and other lawmakers to invest in broadband infrastructure across Cape Cod.

In their resolution, the Assembly endorsed a letter from Falmouth Delegate Dan Gessen urging the state to utilize about $350 million of federal broadband dollars for local improvements.

Gessen’s letter noted the reliance on modern technologies mixed with spotty Internet connection on the Cape as reasoning for the investment proposal.

The Assembly added that the addition of a fiber optic network could create more business opportunities while raising the quality of life for all residents.

The resolution will be addressed by the Barnstable County Commissioners, who may also approve of its contents.