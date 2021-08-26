You are here: Home / NewsCenter / COVID-19 Testing to Resume at Cape Cod Fairgrounds

COVID-19 Testing to Resume at Cape Cod Fairgrounds

August 26, 2021

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BARNSTABLE- Starting today, the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment will resume free COVID-19 testing at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds.

Drive-through testing will take place on Thursdays and Sunday from 4-6:00 p.m. at the East Gate off Rt. 151 near Ashumet Rd.

Those who are interested can register online at www.barnstablecountyhealth.org.

Walk-ins are also being accepted. 

Barnstable County also holds weekly vaccine clinics on Thursdays from 10:00-2:00 p.m. at the Harborview Conference Room.

