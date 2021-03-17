Barnstable County Fair Announces Tentative 2021 Return

EAST FALMOUTH – The Barnstable County Fair is planning on making a comeback July 19-25.

They plan to follow all COVID-19 guidelines that are around at that time to ensure the fair is safe.

With the COVID-19 vaccine process picking up speed they are hopeful that plans will not change.

However, plans for the fair are not absolute yet as there is still a possibility that the event could be canceled.

The Barnstable County Fair is a large event that boasts nearly 70,000 guests on a yearly basis.

The event was canceled last year due to coronavirus concerns, so this year they are proceeding with caution.

October of 1844 was the first time the Barnstable County Agricultural Society held the first fair.

From that point, the county fair grew in popularity and became a staple event in the region.

After announcing the return on Facebook, many are hopeful that the event will be able to be held as is currently planned.

