Barnstable County Fair concert schedule includes country star Jerrod Niemann, CCR and ABBA cover bands

June 18, 2025

EAST FALMOUTH – The concert lineup has been released for this year’s Barnstable County Fair.

Country artist Jerrod Niemann, whose discography includes the 2010 hit “Lover, Lover” will perform on the Main Stage on Monday, July 21st, followed by fellow country singer Ian Harrison on Tuesday the 22nd.

The World’s Largest Demolition Derby is at the Main Arena on Wednesday.

Then it’s back to the music on Thursday with the CCR-connected Revisiting Creedence.

There will be a tribute band for legendary Swedish pop group ABBA on Friday July 25th, “Direct From Sweden: The Music of ABBA”.

The weekend will close out the county fair with the 60’s rock bands April Wine and The Buckinghams.

Fair admission is on sale now at BarnstableCountyFair.org.

The Barnstable County Fair has been put on since 1844, drawing over 70,000 visitors to Cape Cod annually. Proceeds benefit scholarships for Cape-area students.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


