Barnstable County Fair “Tentatively” On

FALMOUTH – With so much still up in the air in terms of the coronavirus pandemic, Barnstable County Fair officials are moving forward with their decision to tentatively bring back the fair this summer, after it was cancelled in 2020.

“Obviously, the decision isn’t taken lightly to do this because there is going to be a lot of groundwork to put together to make sure that if it does happen its going to be a safe experience for our customers,” said General Manager Wendy Brown.

A decision to go forward with the fair had to be made in February due to several aspects of the fair such as entertainment and vendor bookings taking several months to organize.

“Our entertainment buying, our vendor buying, that’s all in the works, because that cannot be done last minute,” said Brown.

Currently, the fair is scheduled to run from July 19th to the 25th, but there are still a few obstacles before that goal is reached.

“We’ll be putting together in the next month a comprehensive safety plan which well have to submit to the state of Massachusetts as well as the town of Falmouth,” said Brown.