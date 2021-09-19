Barnstable County Seeking Applicants For Human Rights Committee

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission is looking for candidates to fill open vacancies beginning at the start of 2022.

The nine-member volunteer commission has a mission to promote equal opportunity in housing, employment, education, and health care for all persons in Barnstable regardless of race, color, creed, gender, sexual preference, age or disability.

Responsibilities include attending monthly BCHRAC meetings, participating in one or more board committees, and assisting the human rights coordinator in educating the public about the BCHRAC’s mission through community and educational activities.

Interested candidates must be permanent residents of Barnstable County. Bilingual individuals and those with diverse backgrounds are being encouraged to apply.

Interviews for those selected will begin on the week of October 25, 2021.

A letter of interest, bio and resume should be sent by e-mail to susan.quinones@barnstablecounty.org or via mail to Susan Quinones, Coordinator, Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission, P.O. Box 427, Barnstable, MA 02630.

Applications must be received no later than Friday, October 15, 2021 at 5:00 pm for consideration.

For more information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter