Barnstable County Receives Recognition For Digital Excellence In National Survey

BARNSTABLE – A recent 2024 Digital Counties Survey conducted by the Center for Digital Government recognized Barnstable County for Digital Excellence.

Performed in partnership with the National Association of Counties, the award puts a spotlight on counties showing high aptitude in data governance, stringent cybersecurity, and a commitment to technological innovation.

Barnstable was one of just a handful of counties to receive the honor, and the only county in New England to do so, with New York’s Westchester and Dutchess Counties being the closest counties to receive recognition.

“Receiving national recognition in the 2024 Digital Counties Survey is a significant achievement for Barnstable County,” said Bill Traverse, Director of Information Technology for Barnstable County.

“It highlights our commitment to leveraging new technology and unifying our digital presence to better serve our customers, from enhancing cybersecurity to making government services more accessible,” he said.

“This acknowledgment affirms that we’re not merely reacting to change, we’re leading the way by staying ahead.

Of 3,143 counties in the United States, only 56 were featured in the listing.

